BOSTON (CBS) – How did the T get into such a state of disarray and what can be done to fix it?
These were among the questions WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked Paul Regan, the longtime executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board. The board is a watchdog group of elected officials from the 175 cities and towns served by the T.
Last week, an outside safety review panel released 34 recommendations to increase T safety for riders and employees, coming to the conclusion that “safety is not a priority” at the T.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
“Unfortunately, none of it came as a surprise,” Regan said.
Keller asked Regan if he believes it is safe to ride the T.
“Yes it’s safe. It could be a hell of a lot safer,” he said. “This report highlights exactly how much work the T needs to do before people like me, or people at the T can look you straight in the eye and say ‘Yes, it’s absolutely safe.’ It’s not. It’s got serious problems that need to be fixed.”
