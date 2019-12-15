BOSTON (CBS) — Outside of Tom Brady, there’s been no player more important to the Patriots offense than Julian Edelman this season. On Sunday though, the team may not have him.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that Edelman is optimistic to play on Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals, but the team won’t make a determination on his playing status until seeing him go through a pregame workout.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman, who had a knee injury added to his ailing shoulder on the report this week, is optimistic about playing today, but the team wants to see him workout in the AM to be sure, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2019

Edelman was absent from practice on Wednesday but returned as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He was listed as questionable for the game.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Edelman arrived at the stadium as early as possible on Sunday morning:

Julian Edelman, who is questionable with shoulder and knee injuries, arrives on the earliest possible bus at Paul Brown Stadium. The other players on the bus were Matthew Slater, Lawrence Guy and Danny Shelton. pic.twitter.com/ngPMx7jdoD — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 15, 2019

Edelman has been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries and has clearly been affected by the ailments. However, without many threats elsewhere in the receiving corps, Edelman’s been playing through the pain — and succeeding. Over the past three weeks, he’s caught 22 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

On the year, Edelman has 90 catches for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns. The next best wide receiver has been Phillip Dorsett, who has 28 catches for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Running back James White ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 539.

On Sunday, the Patriots face the 1-12 Bengals, who rank 31st in total defense, 32nd in rushing defense, and 19th in passing defense.

Official inactive lists will be released around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, at which point it will be known if Edelman will indeed be playing.