N'Keal Harry Steps Up, Provides Patriots Offense With Much-Needed BoostWhile the stats may not fully show it, Harry did indeed take another step forward.

Suspended Patriots Producer Releases Statement: 'No Intention' To Provide Footage To Football OperationsThe Patriots suspended the videographer who filmed the Bengals' sideline, according to The Boston Globe.

Stephon Gilmore Boosts Case For Defensive Player Of The YearStephon Gilmore is the best cornerback, playing on the best defense in the NFL. He deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Blowout Win Over BengalsFor a stretch, things didn't look great for the Patriots. Not great at all. But then ... the Bengals Bengaled, and the Patriots' defensive players remembered that they're supposed to be THE PATRIOTS DEFENSE™, and the final score of 34-13 looked pretty much what most folks expected it to look like.

Patriots Shake Off Slow Start, Roll To 34-13 Win Over BengalsThe Patriots shook off a slow start to improve to 11-3 on the year and hand the Bengals their 13th loss of the season.