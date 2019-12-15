BOSTON (AP) — More than 170 fire departments across Massachusetts are sharing $920,000 in state grants for equipment intended to reduce firefighters’ exposure to cancer-causing chemicals.
The Firefighter Turnout Gear Grant program will provide firefighters in 144 departments with new hoods and gloves. These will reduce exposure to cancer-causing chemicals in the head and hand areas.
Through the Washer-Extractor Equipment Grant, $420,000 was awarded to 75 departments for equipment to clean their gear after exposure to smoke and other toxic chemicals.
Forty-five fire departments were successful in applying for both grants.
