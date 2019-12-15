DEDHAM (CBS) — A man was arrested after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a Dedham home Sunday night. A 71-year-old woman who was inside became pinned by the truck.
Police said, “emergency responders were able to extricate her by cutting through the rear wall of the home.” She was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck driver, a 24-year-old man, will be charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation.
According to police, responding officers found the truck between the front door and the garage of the Sprague Street house. Two people were in the truck at the time of the crash.
“I was astonished to see that there was a truck inside the house. It was unbelievable,” a neighbor told WBZ-TV. “They brought someone out on a stretcher.”
The Building Department was called to the home to check the structural integrity.
No other information is available at this time.
