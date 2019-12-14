GRAFTON (CBS) — A Grafton man saved the life of a female passenger Friday night when he rescued her from a car sinking into a river.
Grafton police said they received a call just before 10 p.m. about a car crash near Wheeler Road and Worcester Street. They found a car fully submerged in the river there.
Police said their investigation indicated that the car had slid on black ice on Wheeler Road, causing the car to swerve into the river. The male driver escaped the car, but the female passenger was trapped.
Chris Etre, a driver who was passing by, saw the crash and ran into the water to smash the back window. He was able to rescue the passenger before the car sank completely into the water.
Etre told WBZ-TV that he is simply happy that both people are safe, and that they will be home for the holidays.
