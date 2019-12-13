BOSTON (CBS) — After losing Rick Porcello to the New York Mets, the Red Sox worked quick to find a replacement for their starting rotation. Boston has reportedly signed free agent lefty Martin Perez, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Perez reportedly inked a one-year, $6 million deal with a club option for 2021 for $6.25 million, according to Rosenthal.
The 28-year-old went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in Minnesota last season, logging 165.1 innings for the Twins. While those numbers are nothing special, Perez did average a career-high 7.35 strikeouts per nine innings in 2019.
Perez spent his first seven years in the majors with the Texas Rangers, and owns a 53-56 record and a 4.72 ERA for his career. When healthy, the southpaw can eat up innings. Perez threw 198.2 innings in 2016 and 185 innings in 2017, before injuries held him to just 85.1 innings in 2018. He made 29 starts for Minnesota last season, with another three appearances out of the bullpen.
Boston could be in the market for another starter in the near future, with trade rumors surrounding David Price beginning to heat up. At the moment, the Boston rotation consists of Chris Sale, Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, and Perez, with Hector Velazquez also around as a depth piece.
