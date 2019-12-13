Celtics Need To Start Executing Late In GamesAt 17-7, the Boston Celtics are in a pretty good spot. But things could have been better had the Celtics executed down the stretch the last two nights.

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Lefty Starter Martin PerezAfter losing Rick Porcello to the New York Mets, the Red Sox worked quick to find a replacement for their starting rotation.

Tom Brady Challenges Lamar Jackson To 40-Yard Dash -- With A CatchLamar Jackson has been doing a lot of damage with his arm and his legs this season, and on Thursday night, he made some NFL history. Tom Brady took some time to comment on that history -- and issue a challenge to the dynamic Ravens quarterback.

Tim Thomas Details Brain Damage From Playing HockeyDoctors told Tim Thomas that two-thirds of his brain were getting less than 5% blood flow and the other third was averaging about 50%.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 15: Broncos Phillip Lindsay Gets Great Matchup Vs. ChiefsThe Fantasy Football Today crew looks at why Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill are strong options in Week 15.