BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice on Friday, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn was back on the field after missing Thursday’s session with an eye injury.
That’s great news for the New England offensive line, as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals.
Receiver Julian Edelman was also on the field Friday. He’s practiced the last two days after missing Wednesday’s session with knee and shoulder issues.
Starting LT Isaiah Wynn (76), who missed Thursday’s practice due to his eye, is back at the media-access portion of practice today. pic.twitter.com/YvZswler2G
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 13, 2019
We’ll get an idea on how much Wynn and Edelman — and other injured players — participated when the Patriots released their final practice/injury report of the week later Friday.
