FALL RIVER (CBS) — A Fall River man was arrested for stealing money from a store that was supposed to be donated. David Friedman, 51, allegedly broke into the Studio Vogue on Brayton Avenue on Dec. 1.
According to police, the manager “reported that a large sum of cash was taken from the business to include donations for the Hearts for Hope.”
Further investigation revealed a nearby business, Monchy Cuts, was also a victim of an attempted break-in.
Police said social media helped them identify a vehicle of interest in surveillance video and then Friedman was connected to the crime.
He will be charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony.
