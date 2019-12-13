BOSTON (CBS) — Bampumim Teixeira, the man convicted of murdering two doctors inside their South Boston penthouse, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
Teixeira was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and five other charges by a jury on Tuesday.
Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos were stabbed to death inside their South Boston penthouse May 5, 2017.
Teixeira was not present as the verdict was read on Tuesday. He brought into the courtroom and then removed by at least seven officers after yelling “do you want to know his last words.” Earlier that day, he had to be removed from the courtroom after threatening a prosecutor during a vulgar outburst, saying: “You better hope I never get out of jail.”
Defense attorney Steven Sack repeatedly claimed in closing arguments that Teixeira killed Field in self-defense and that his client was having an affair with Bolanos. Prosecutor John Pappas said Teixeira planned out his attack and robbery having knowledge of the building as a former employee.
