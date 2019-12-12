CBSN BostonWatch Now
RANDOLPH (CBS) – The man wanted for opening fire at a Randolph gas station has turned himself in.

Police said 23-year-old Traequon Duncan of Dorchester surrendered Thursday at Quincy District Court.

Duncan allegedly entered the Mobil gas station on North Main Street and had a fight with another man inside early Sunday morning. Police say he exited the store and seconds later, fired three shots into the building, hitting a man who was working at the Dunkin’ inside.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Duncan was held without bail after his arraignment Thursday.

