BOSTON (CBS) — We haven’t seen much of Tim Thomas since he retired from the NHL in 2014. The former Bruins goaltender has mostly stayed out of the public eye since his hockey days ended.
But Thomas was out and about Wednesday night, on hand to see his former team take on the Capitals in Washington DC. He was honored before the game as a future inductee in the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, joined by former B’s forward Brian Gionta, U.S. women’s star Krissy Wendell and Fort Dupont Ice Arena founder Neal Henderson.
Thomas topped off the ceremony by dropping the puck ahead of the game:
#NHLBruins legend Tim Thomas and his fellow 2019 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame honorees – former B's forward Brian Gionta, Olympian Krissy Wendell, and Fort Dupont Ice Arena Founder Neal Henderson – dropped the ceremonial pucks before tonight's game in D.C. pic.twitter.com/zuUXk1HwZm
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 12, 2019
Thomas played eight seasons for Boston, and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy for his absurd performance between the pipes in Boston’s 2011 run to the Stanley Cup title.
Thomas, Gionta, Wendell, Henderson and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman (who was not on hand Wednesday but received a smattering of boos when announced as an inductee) will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
You must log in to post a comment.