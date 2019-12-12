Tim Thomas Drops Puck Ahead Of Bruins-CapitalsTim Thomas was on hand for Wednesday night's Bruins-Capitals clash, dropping the puck before the game.

After Being Hit In Face, Gordon Hayward Will Undergo Further Testing Thursday MorningJust as Gordon Hayward comes back from one injury, the Celtics forward suffers another.

Hurley's Picks: Remembering The Last Time Tom Brady Was 'On To Cincinnati'The last time Tom Brady and the Patriots were "on to Cincinnati" it worked out pretty well for them.

Capitals Beat Bruins In Showdown Between NHL's Top Two TeamsT.J. Oshie scored twice in under four minutes and John Carlson got the go-ahead goal to extend the Washington Capitals' longstanding domination of the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night in a showdown between the NHL's two best teams.

Pacers Rally Past Celtics 122-117Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Indiana Pacers rally past the Boston Celtics, 122-117 on Wednesday night.