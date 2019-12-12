BOSTON (CBS) — Look out, National League pitchers. Rick Porcello is coming to town, and he’s bringing his bat.

The veteran right-hander’s time with the Red Sox is over, as Porcello will sign with the New York Mets.

Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris reported that the deal is for just one year, at $10 million.

Free-agent right-hander Rick Porcello in agreement with #Mets on a one-year contract, pending a physical, sources tell The Athletic. On it: @enosarris. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2019

A native of northern New Jersey, Porcello will now be playing closer to home. And, entering his age 31 season, he’ll be looking for a chance to earn one more big-time payday that will pay him big bucks through his early 30s.

Porcello lost out on that opportunity this winter thanks to a disappointing 2019 season. He managed to post a 14-12 record, but he also posted a career-worst 5.52 ERA with a 1.394 WHIP. Porcello had posted a 4.19 ERA over his first four seasons with Boston, winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2016.

The National League may suit Porcello well, as the pitcher has launched some memorable hits during his time with Boston. He went 3-for-7 with two doubles during his limited at-bats in interleague play in 2018, including a two-RBI double off Max Scherzer in a 4-3 win over Washington.

Overall, Porcello went 73-55 with a 4.43 ERA in 159 regular-season starts for Boston, averaging 32 starts and 193 innings per season. He went 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA in eight postseason appearances (five starts). He went 1-0 with two holds and a 3.52 ERA in five appearances (three starts) during the Red Sox’ 2018 championship run.