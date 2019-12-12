Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — This Friday the 13th could be a lucky one for somebody. The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $340 million, with over $230 million available for the cash option.
Friday night’s jackpot is the game’s largest since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won from a ticket sold in California.
The drawing will be the 23rd since the jackpot was last won on Sept. 24.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and can be purchased for Friday’s drawing until 10:45 p.m. Friday. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.
