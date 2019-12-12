Comments
BURLINGTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a suspicious death after the bodies of an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were discovered in the basement of a Burlington home.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that the male party’s death is not suspicious,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said. “However, the female party’s death is being investigated.”
Police responded to a 911 call from a home on McCafferty Way at about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The man and woman who were found dead knew each other and there is no indication there is a threat to the public.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
