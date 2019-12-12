



BOSTON (CBS) — For all of his work off of the football field, Kyle Van Noy has been named the Patriots nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Van Noy has been an active member of the New England community since joining the Patriots, and the Van Noy Valor Foundation has been at the forefront of his off-field work. Kyle and his wife, Marissa, started the foundation with a mission to help initiatives relating to adopted, foster and disadvantaged youth who are in need. Van Noy, who was adopted as an infant, has been committed to doing anything to help make a difference in the lives of children by committing and volunteering to serve and support the community.

“It is a great honor to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” said Van Noy. “Our foundation was put together so that we can share our stories and promote foster care and adoption and show how beautiful it is. It is meaningful because I have lived it, it is a part of me and it is a part of my wife and her family. We understand the process, and we’ve seen the positive outcomes of the situation we are in. We like to share our message and hopefully it inspires other families.”

“We are so proud of Kyle’s accomplishments on the field as a New England Patriot, but even more so of his character and his contributions in the community,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “His Van Noy Valor Foundation has helped countless children and families. He and Marissa are remembering their childhoods and how foster care and adoption positively impacted their lives. Kyle’s personal connection to the reason behind their foundation is inspiring.”

As a nominee, Van Noy will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year decal on his helmet through the end of the season, in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. You can see a full list of the nominees for the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award here. All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which will be announced the night before Super Bowl LIV, will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.