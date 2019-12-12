BOSTON (CBS) — Breathe a big sigh of relief, New England. Julian Edelman was back at Patriots practice on Thursday.
The wide receiver sat out Wednesday’s session with knee and shoulder injuries, the first practice he’s missed all season. Edelman has been taking a beating all season, and limped off the field during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The bumps and bruises throughout the season haven’t slowed Edelman down too much. He has 90 receptions on 111 targets for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns this year. He is one again Tom Brady’s favorite target, on pace for a career-high 166 targets for the season.
We’ll find out how much Edelman participated in Thursday’s practice later in the day when the team releases their second injury report of the week.
While Edelman was back on the field Thursday, starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not spotted during the media portion of practice.
