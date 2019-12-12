



BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like Gordon Hayward will play Thursday night against the 76ers, one night after the Celtics forward got bashed in the face in Indiana. But Boston will not have their defensive leader Marcus Smart, the team has announced.

Hayward is listed as probable for Boston’s clash with Philadelphia at TD Garden, so it would appear as though there aren’t any lingering symptoms after he was hit in the face by Indiana’s Doug McDermott during a loss to the Pacers on Wednesday. Hayward had to leave the game with 6:28 left to play and did not return, but he was not diagnosed with a broken nose or a concussion by the Indy medical staff.

Hayward was further evaluated by the Celtics staff on Thursday, and will likely play against the 76ers as long as nothing pops up before game time. Hayward had nine points, three assists and one rebound in 25 minutes before leaving the game on Wednesday. He is averaging 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists per game for the season.

Meanwhile, Smart will miss his third straight game for the Celtics as he battles an eye infection. Smart has played in just one of Boston’s last four games with the infection, which also led to an illness on Wednesday.

That won’t help the Celtics as they look to avenge their season-opening loss to Philly. The 76ers come in at 18-7 on the season, winners of three straight and eight of their last 10.

Center Robert Williams is also out for Boston as he deals with left hip soreness, while Philadelphia has listed former Celtics big man Al Horford as questionable for the contest.