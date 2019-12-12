BOSTON (CBS) – Bay State residents were happy to open their wallets to help those in need this year. A report from GoFundMe says Massachusetts was the most generous state in 2019.
Massachusetts had the most donations per capita, according to the fundraising website. Rounding out the Top 5 were Vermont, Washington, New Hampshire and Colorado.
From Berlin to Beaverton, millions of people across the globe have used our platform to do good—and our donors are at the heart of it all.
Take a look at our 'Year in Giving' to learn just how big of a difference our GoFundMe community made in 2019. https://t.co/8AvZJKzq65
— GoFundMe (@gofundme) December 11, 2019
Somerville and Cambridge landed on the list of the 10 most generous U.S. cities.
GoFundMe has seen more than 120 million donations raising $9 billion in 2019. Sixty percent of those donations came from new donors.
The data also reveals which causes are trending up. GoFundMe said there was a 65% increase in fundraisers mentioning climate change, and a 20% increase in fundraisers referencing reproductive rights.
Read the entire report here.
