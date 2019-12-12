CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:GoFundMe, Massachusetts News


BOSTON (CBS) – Bay State residents were happy to open their wallets to help those in need this year. A report from GoFundMe says Massachusetts was the most generous state in 2019.

Massachusetts had the most donations per capita, according to the fundraising website. Rounding out the Top 5 were Vermont, Washington, New Hampshire and Colorado.

Somerville and Cambridge landed on the list of the 10 most generous U.S. cities.

GoFundMe has seen more than 120 million donations raising $9 billion in 2019. Sixty percent of those donations came from new donors.

The data also reveals which causes are trending up. GoFundMe said there was a 65% increase in fundraisers mentioning climate change, and a 20% increase in fundraisers referencing reproductive rights.

Read the entire report here.

Comments