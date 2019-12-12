BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche is back to provide you with a little help as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup. And with only a few weeks left in the fantasy season, it’s time to really buckle down and pick some winners.

Before we get to Rochie’s picks for Week 15, let’s take a quick glance back at his selections in Week 14:

Must Start: QB Kirk Cousins vs Detroit (24/30, 242 yds, TD, 0 INT)

Stay Away: WR Terry McLaurin at Green Bay (4 rec, 57 yds, TD)

Worth the Risk: RB Bo Scarbrough at Minnesota (19 att, 65 yds, 1 rec, 5 yds)

Matchup I Love: RB Nick Chubb vs Cincinnati (15 att, 106 yds, 1 rec, 11 yds)

Must Start: San Francisco RB Raheem Mostert vs. Atlanta

Mostert has made the most of his playing time and he’s now grabbed the top spot in the running back pecking order for the 49ers. He’s had back-to-back solid games on the road. Two weeks ago at Baltimore Mostert carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards and a TD, and last week at New Orleans, he rushed for 69 yards and a score on 10 carries, two catches for 40 yards and a TD.

Stay Away: Denver QB Drew Lock at Kansas City

Lock is coming off a sensational performance at Houston where he completed 22 of 27 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns (plus an interception). He’s 2-0 as a starter, but playing at KC can be tough. It’s a risk/reward proposition but I’d stay away.

Worth The Risk: Carolina WR DJ Moore vs. Seattle

Moore has been one of the top fantasy receivers over the last six weeks, averaging 10 targets, seven catches and 100 yards per game while hauling in three touchdowns. Seattle’s D is giving up 271 passing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league. And over the past three weeks, the Seahawks have allowed 28 catches for 337 yards and three scores to wide receivers.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill vs. Houston

Tannehill has been one of the best QBs in the NFL the past month. In his last 4 games, Tannehill has passed for an average of 253 yards per game while tossing nine touchdowns and only one interception. He’s also added 101 yards rushing and two scores. The Texans D gave up 309 yards and three touchdowns last week to Drew Lock and the Broncos, and they rank 27th in the NFL giving up 265 yards passing per game.