WALLKILL, N.Y. (CBS) – Cold smoked salmon sold in 11 states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, is being recalled for possible Listeria contamination. The fish made by New York-based Catsmo could make people seriously sick.
The recalled salmon was sold in vacuum-sealed plastic packages in whole fillets, specialty cuts and sizes of 4 ounces, 8 ounces or 1 pound.
All of the recalled items had expiration dates of Dec. 11, Dec. 15 or Dec. 16 of 2019. A list of the recalled labels can be found on the FDA’s website.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in the young, old and people with weakened immune systems. It can also result in miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.
Anyone who bought the recalled salmon can return it for a refund.
You must log in to post a comment.