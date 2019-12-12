Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A driver was trapped after going airborne and crashing into a Brockton home late Wednesday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Centre Street. The multi-family home has two apartments.
Four people were home at the time of the crash. None were injured.
Brockton Fire Department said they received calls saying the vehicle came to a stop halfway in the home. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Crews had to use a crane to remove the car from the home.
The side porch was an add-on to the home, so there was no structural damage. Building inspectors determined it was safe for the residents to remain at home.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.
