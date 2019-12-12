BOSTON (CBS) – Want to cozy up by the fire of an après ski chalet – in the city? Maybe you have some holiday shopping left and are looking for a unique gift. Or the history buffs among you can relive one of Boston’s most famous moments in history. It’s all on this weekend’s To Do List.
HOLIDAY MARKET
The Cambridge Holiday Market is back for its second year this Saturday. Seventy eclectic, local vendors will be on hand to satisfy your holiday shopping splurges. Selections include jewelry, specialty foods, antiques, handcrafted art and more.
https://www.newenglandopenmarkets.com
When: Saturday, December 14 11am-5pm
Where: St. Paul’s A.M.E. Church, Cambridge
Cost: $3 admission, children under 12 free
POP-UP APRÈS SKI CHALET
It’s not exactly mountainside, but The Gallery inside W Boston has opened a cozy, chic ski chalet for the season. The Veuve Clicquot Ski Chalet is open through March, pairing champagne with gourmet bites. Your ticket to cozy up by the faux fireplace is to purchase champagne. Cap your visit to this winter pop-up with a photo inside their ski lift photo booth.
When: Now – March 2020
Where: W Hotel Boston, 100 Stuart Street in Boston
Cost: Must purchase champagne
RELIVE THE BOSTON TEA PARTY
Monday marks the 246th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Each year an elaborate reenactment travels from Boston’s Old South Meeting House to the Boston Tea Party Museum. Attend a theatric colonial meeting where Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Paul Revere and more debate British taxes imposed on the colonies. Then march by fife and drumbeat to Boston Harbor, where the Sons of Liberty dump cases of tea into the water in protest.
https://www.bostonteapartyship.comt
When: Monday, December 16, 6:30-8:30pm
Where: Old South Meeting House & Boston Tea Party Museum
Cost: $30 tickets for access to Old South Meeting House; procession and tea dumping are free
