WRENTHAM (CBS) – Part of Route 1A in Wrentham will be closed for the rest of the morning commute after a dump truck took down power lines and a utility pole.

Route 1A North is closed from Wrentham Center to Winter Street.

A truck involved in a Wrentham crash. (Image Credit: Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath)

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A crash in Wrentham left a pole damaged and wires down. (Image Credit: Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath)

National Grid responded to the scene. Power will but cut at the intersection of Route 1A and Route 140, and some residents may lose power briefly.

No further information is currently available.

