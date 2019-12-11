



(MARE) – Bailey is a kind and creative girl of Caucasian descent. Bailey has many interests and hobbies such as playing outside, swimming, cooking and baking. She also enjoys playing imaginative games with her stuffed animals and dolls. She will often ask others to compete in a game of Uno, Candyland or Connect Four with her. She is a competitive, playful child who is always willing to try new games and activities. Animals are also very important to Bailey and she enjoys going to farms to visit and interact with different types of animals.

Bailey is very eager to have good relationships with adults and peers in her life. She puts in a lot of effort and energy into forming positive relationships. In the school setting, Bailey has been able to create and maintain friendships with several peers in her classroom.

Bailey has identified that she wants to be an only child in a family that will love her and keep her safe. She would also like to be in a family that has pets and shares her love for ravioli! Bailey’s team would love to see her placed in an active two parent family that has a strong support system, and very involved in their community. Bailey’s future family should be willing to engage in services and maintain contact/visits with her birth parents and siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.