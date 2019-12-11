BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is stepping down as the honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge.
Brady has served as an honorary co-chair for the last 16 years, but is passing leadership duties on to congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III and celebrity chef Guy Fieri, both of whom are co-chairs for the event, while also welcoming new co-chairs Julian Edelman and Jayson Tatum.
Brady will continue his work with the Best Buddies organization as a Global Ambassador.
“It has been one of my greatest honors to serve as an honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port,” Brady said in a release on Tuesday. “This organization has become a part of my life. I love meeting the inspiring buddies at events, seeing their smiles, and hearing them talk about how Best Buddies has changed their lives for the better by helping them make friends at school and find meaningful jobs in their local communities. I am incredibly proud of all the great things that we have accomplished with the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port over the years and I look forward to continuing to support the organization as a Global Ambassador.”
Brady has been the face of the Best Buddies Challenge for the last 16 years, in both his annual celebrity flag football game at Harvard Stadium and the bike ride from Boston to Hyannis Port.
As with anything the quarterback does this season, some are connecting Tuesday’s announcement with Brady’s future in New England, suggesting that changing his role with Best Buddies is a sign he’ll play elsewhere or retire in 2020.
