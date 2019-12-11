



BOSTON (CBS) – Two Special Olympians got the “second” biggest thrill of their basketball careers Wednesday, playing at the Boston Garden with members of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters. The number one thrill for the members of the Shrewsbury team was winning a silver medal in this year’s Special Olympics World Championship. The moves they picked up could help them take gold next time.

Point guard Matt Millett and center Zach Englehart are members of the Special Olympics USA basketball team. The squad took silver in March at the world championships in Abu Dhabi. A three-quarter court shot by Matt helped spur them on to victory. That buzzer beater brought them to the attention of the Globetrotters, and on Wednesday they got the chance to work out with Moose Weekes and Dragon Taylor at the Boston Garden.

“We think they’re awesome. And we love what they stand for. They’re goodwill ambassadors themselves, just like the Harlem Globetrotters, and it’s an honor to be here with them,” Weekes said.

Matt even hit a half court shot during the session. “Oh it means a lot. It shows they care. They want to show us how to play. It’s very cool they want to teach us,” Matt said.

To play with the Globetrotters you need a nickname. So Money Matt and Zach Attack were born. “I had a great time. Getting to learn tricks from the Harlem Globetrotters was pretty cool,” Zach said.

“With our tour we’re pushing the limits. This is our 94th year and they were pushing the limits out here on the court by doing all these amazing trick shots and challenges,” says Dragon Taylor of the Globetrotters.

