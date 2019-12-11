Pacers Rally Past Celtics 122-117Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Indiana Pacers rally past the Boston Celtics, 122-117 on Wednesday night.

Special Olympians Play With Harlem Globetrotters At Boston GardenSpecial Olympians from Shrewsbury, who recently won the silver medal at the world championships, worked out with members of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters.

2019 Patriots Carrying Strong Scent Of 2013 Patriots ... But There Is One Reason For HopeThe similarities between the 2013 Patriots and the 2019 Patriots are starting to become undeniable. This year's team, though, has one major difference.

Julian Edelman Sits Out Wednesday's PracticeThe bumps and bruises have piled up for Julian Edelman throughout the season. So the Patriots receiver was given the day off on Wednesday.

Patriots Sign Kicker Josh Gable -- Of YouTube Trick Shot Fame -- To Practice SquadKicker Josh Gable, who gained fame for posting trick shot videos online, finally has an NFL job.