SANDOWN, N.H. (AP) — Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing his grandmother in Sandown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.
Police said they responded at approximately 1 a.m. to 88-year-old Aline Irish’s home on Phillipswood Road, where they found her dead. After an autopsy, the chief medical examiner determined the cause of death was from blunt force trauma to the head.
Patrick Irish, 42, who was living in the home with his grandmother was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He will be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday.
