MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A Quincy police dog got a hero’s send-off Wednesday after he died from a medical emergency over the weekend.
“He was a great partner; he was a great friend,” said Major’s partner K9 Officer Ken Wood. “He never complained about what I put on the radio, loved all the music I did, listened to everything I’d say.”
Major was laid to rest while his family mourned. Dog officers from across eastern Massachusetts came to pay their respects. To them, a K9 partner is more than a dog who finds drugs or explosives. These partners are together almost 24-7 and they become family.
For the Wood family, Major was the perfect dog and provided protection for the family and comfort for their autistic son.
“He was like a service dog to Jack,” said Sarah Wood. “If Jack was upset, he would go in and get on the bed and let Jack play with his ears.”
“If I knew he was in the house, the family was protected,” Officer Wood said. “He was very protective of them and loved them very much.”
A new dog is planned for Officer Wood.
