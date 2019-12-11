BOSTON (CBS) — Kicker Josh Gable, who gained fame for posting trick shot videos online, finally has an NFL job.
The 28-year-old was on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday, after the team signed him to its practice squad. Gable had previously joined the Patriots in minicamp in 2017, and he was in Foxboro for a workout earlier this season after Stephen Gostkowski suffered his season-ending injury.
Field Yates reported the signing.
The Patriots have signed K Josh Gable to their practice squad, per source. Gable, who attended a minicamp with the team before, is known as the YouTube "trick shot" kicker. Depth behind Nick Folk on the roster.
Here’s a look at the new kicker. pic.twitter.com/hp6F40AsvO
Gable is not on the Patriots’ active roster, as that spot is still occupied by veteran Nick Folk. But Gable’s apparently shown enough to Bill Belichick and special teams coordinator Joe Judge to earn the spot on the practice squad, potentially giving Gable his first shot at kicking in the NFL.
Gable is a former professional soccer player who substituted futbols for footballs after college. When not kicking on YouTube or Instagram, Gable has kicked competitively in the Indoor Football League.
Check out some of Gable’s sweeeetest trick shots and other kicks right here.
The Patriots have had a kicker on their practice squad earlier this year in Younghoe Koo. They’ve since released him, and he’s gone on to earn the job as Atlanta’s kicker.
