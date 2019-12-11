BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts’ statewide ban on the sale of vaping products is set to end on Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean all products will be back on store shelves.
For nearly three months, stores like Vape Daddy’s in Newton have been looking forward to the ban coming to an end. A sign taped to a window of the storefront Wednesday welcomes customers back.
The Public Health Council is expected to vote Wednesday to repeal the emergency ban on the sale of all nicotine products. Then, members will vote on regulations to implement a new tobacco control law that was passed last month.
The law bans the sale of all nicotine vaping products and allows them to be sold only for on-site consumption at licensed smoking bars.
It also restricts the sale of vaping products with high levels of nicotine to licensed adult only tobacco stores and smoking bars.
Cannabis vapes will remain quarantined by the Cannabis Control Commission, which has not yet signaled when it might allow sales to resume. The commission’s next public meeting is set for December 19.
The Public Health Council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.