Yankees Land Prize Free Agent Gerrit Cole On Record 9-Year, $324M DealThe New York Yankees landed the biggest prize of the free agent market, adding Gerrit Cole to their rotation with a record $324 million, nine-year contract.

Patriots Host Annual Children's Holiday Party At Gillette StadiumRather than getting wrapped up in the latest accusations levied against the team, the New England Patriots spent their off-day on Tuesday spreading some holiday cheer.

Here's Why Patriots Fans Were Booing During Loss To ChiefsEveryone's got something to say about the home crowd booing the Patriots during their loss to the Chiefs. Here's why they did it.

Boston College's A.J. Dillon To Skip Senior Season And Bowl Game, Declare For NFL DraftThe collegiate career for running back A.J. Dillon is over. It's on to the NFL.

Report: NFL 'Inclined To Believe' Patriots' Explanation On Bengals Video, Resolution Could Come SoonThe Patriots explained Monday night why a production crew unknowingly broke a rule when filming the Bengals' sideline on Sunday. On Tuesday, it appears that the league is believing their story.