MARION (CBS) – A Marion woman is facing charges and her home has been condemned after police say they found dozens of animals dead and neglected at her Front Street residence.
Police responded to the home of 65-year-old Lauren Fisher with a search warrant after receiving a report that dozens of animals were being neglected and several dead animals had recently been removed from the 8-acre property.
According to a statement by Marion Police Chief John Garcia and Town Administrator James McGrail, when officers arrived, they found feces on the floor and a strong smell throughout the home.
Officers say there were also children living inside the home. The Department of Children and Families is helping to place those children with a relative.
Dozens of animals were located inside of the home and on the property, including multiple miniature horses, potbelly pigs, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, hens, chickens, dogs, cats and exotic birds. The animals were placed in the custody of the Animal Rescue League.
Fisher was home during the police search and was arrested when, according to the police statement, “she allegedly became disruptive and interfered with the investigating officers.”
Multiple unregistered vehicles and dilapidated sheds were also found on the property. Both a Marion Board of Health agent and the Marion building inspector were called to the scene.
Fisher faces charges of animal cruelty, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest. Additional charges are expected, and she will be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court.
