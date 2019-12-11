BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is questionable for Wednesday night’s Celtics visit to the Indiana Pacers with an eye infection. And cold-like symptoms. And a whole host of others injuries that the Boston guard is dealing with.

As his Celtics teammates went through Wednesday’s morning shootaround, Smart remained at the team hotel because he of his illness. But his left eye infection is improving, so he’s still considered questionable for Wednesday night’s tilt.

But in addition to the eye infection and cold that he’s battling, Smart is also dealing with bumps and bruises to his oblique, hand, hip and ankle. The man is a walking injury report at the moment.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (left eye infection) is resting up at the hotel and is questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana, per Brad Stevens. As for Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain), Stevens says, “He looks like he’s cleared and ready to go.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 11, 2019

Smart sat out Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston, just the second game he’s missed this season despite the array of maladies that he’s dealt with. For the season, Smart is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game to go along with his usual pesky defense.

Elsewhere on the Celtics injury front, rookie guard Romeo Langford has been cleared to play after dealing with a right ankle sprain the last few days, while center Robert Williams III remains out with a hip injury.