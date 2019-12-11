Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Four Boston companies have made it into the top 20 “Best Places to Work in 2020” by Glassdoor. The report is based on employee reviews and ratings of large companies.
HubSpot was ranked number one in the country, followed by Bain & Company. Boston Consulting Group took the number 13 slot, and MathWorks came in close behind at number 16.
Other local businesses made the top 100, including Kronos, Forresters, Massachusetts General Hospital and Fidelity.
You must log in to post a comment.