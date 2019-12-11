Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – How much would you need to exercise to work off a candy bar or a bag of chips? The Royal Society for Public Health in the United Kingdom is looking to add so-called “activity labels” to foods.
They want to make it easier for consumers to understand how much exercise they would need to do to burn calories in a particular food.
For example, a label might indicate it would require 29 minutes of swimming to work off a chocolate bar, or 15 minutes of running for a can of soda.
British researchers predict the new labels could motivate people to cut 200 calories a day and would be three times more likely to get moving.
They hope to roll out the new labels in the UK in the near future.
