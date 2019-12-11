



BOSTON (CBS) – Hard to believe that snow arrived after near record-high temperatures during the day on Tuesday! But alas, this is New England, the home of, “if you don’t like the weather, wait a minute.”

By dawn Wednesday, all of southern New England is near or below freezing and likely seeing some snowfall.

The snow is short-lived north and west of Boston, likely tapering mid-morning. The snow comes to an end in the Boston area around midday on Wednesday, and tapers over southeastern MA early in the afternoon.

HOW MUCH

Snowfall amounts will be light, generally between 1-3 inches across southern New England (inside and southeast of I-495 belt). North and west of 495 will be on the low end this time, with just scattered coatings up to an inch.

There may be an isolated area or two that could reach 3-4 inches in a narrow band somewhere over southeastern MA.

SLIPPERY TRAVEL

Regardless of the amount of snowfall, any untreated roads will be slippery Wednesday morning with temperatures falling below freezing. There are some weather related delays during the AM commute.

WHAT’S NEXT

Temperatures remain cold for the remainder of the week, generally in the 30s, nearing 40 by Friday.

Our next storm comes at us from the south late on Friday. This will be another heavy rainmaker, with perhaps another inch or two of water on Saturday.