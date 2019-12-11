BOSTON (CBS) — Everybody knows that Rob Gronkowski did not return to the Patriots prior to Week 13, thus ending any and all speculation that he might return to the NFL this season. All that did, though, was push off the speculation of a potential Gronkowski return to the offseason.
That, though, shouldn’t be the case, according to Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek.
Kostek was interviewed by TMZ on the streets of New York City, and she said that there’s no reason to ask if Gronkowski will be returning to play in 2020.
“Wanna know what’s so crazy? He’s said like a hundred times that he’s not coming back, but everyone still asks,” Kostek said. “So I don’t know what to tell you anymore.”
Kostek added: “He’s done.”
The TMZ reporter then suggested that Rob Gronkowski is the best tight end of all time, even better than Gronk’s new Fox colleague, Tony Gonzalez.
“I agree with you,” she said. “Tony, I’m sorry. Gronk is so much better. … Three rings, baby.”
