2019 Patriots Carrying Strong Scent Of 2013 Patriots ... But There Is One Reason For HopeThe similarities between the 2013 Patriots and the 2019 Patriots are starting to become undeniable. This year's team, though, has one major difference.

Julian Edelman Sits Out Wednesday's PracticeThe bumps and bruises have piled up for Julian Edelman throughout the season. So the Patriots receiver was given the day off on Wednesday.

Patriots Sign Kicker Josh Gable -- Of YouTube Trick Shot Fame -- To Practice SquadKicker Josh Gable, who gained fame for posting trick shot videos online, finally has an NFL job.

Antonio Brown Claims NFL Is Racist, Suggests Owners And Media Have Conspired Against HimAntonio Brown tweeted that a white player in his situation would not remain out of the league as Brown has.

Marcus Smart Questionable Vs. Pacers With Eye Infection, Cold-Like SymptomsMarcus Smart is questionable for Wednesday night's Celtics visit to the Indiana Pacers with an eye infection. And cold-like symptoms. And a whole host of others injuries that the Boston guard is dealing with.