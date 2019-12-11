BROCKTON (CBS) – The woman struck by a Brockton Police cruiser has died.
Maria Graca, 75, of Brockton was struck by a cruiser responding to an emergency call on Tuesday afternoon. She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before she was transferred to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
State Police say the officer was in a marked cruiser with its emergency system activated when the woman was hit.
“She invites everybody over to her house. Little parties and stuff,” said neighbor Chris Ransom. “She helps all the children. She watches some of the children she’s very polite. She’s nice to get to know. My prayers go out to her and her family because that’s just sad what happened.”
Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.
