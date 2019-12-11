BOSTON (CBS) — The latest controversy surrounding the Patriots is in day three. Bill Belichick’s story hasn’t changed.

The Patriots head coach stepped to the podium Wednesday for his usual press conference, and it didn’t take long for a question to come about the ongoing situation involving someone working for the Patriots shooting video of the Bengals’ sideline last weekend in Cleveland.

“The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So we had no involvement of it,” Belichick said.

Belichick was then asked if the scout who was working in the Cleveland press box — that is, the subject of the feature being shot by the Patriots’ production team — was aware of what happened with the videographer.

“He was doing his job. That’s what he was doing. He was doing his job. Like we all try to do,” Belichick said of the scout. “That’s what the football team, the football staff tried to do last week.”

Belichick interrupted a follow-up question, saying, “I just answered the question. That’s it. We had no involvement in it. Zero.”

Belichick was also asked if he has reached out to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor about the matter.

“I do not have anything to add,” Belichick said, before repeating himself. “I do not have anything to add.”

Belichick’s opening statement on Wednesday focused on his respect for the Bengals’ organization.

“First of all I’d like to say I have a great deal of respect for [Bengals owner/GM] Mike Brown, the Brown family. Always have,” Belichick said.

A Patriots staffer was seen shooting video of the Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland on Sunday. A Bengals employee noticed the recording and alerted security, leading to the discovery that the videographer was in the press box to shoot a “Do Your Job” special focusing on the advanced scout who was covering the game for the Patriots. The video was turned over to the NFL, and the league has been reviewing the situation this week while considering discipline for the Patriots.

The team — and Belichick — obviously suffered severe consequences for shooting video of teams’ sidelines back in 2007, when Roger Goodell stripped the team of a first-round pick while fining Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots $250,000. In 2015, Belichick said, “We’re never going to do it again. Anything else that’s close, we’re not going to do either. We always do, we always have. Anything that’s remotely close, we’re [going to err] on the side of caution.”

The Patriots and Bengals will play this Sunday at 1 p.m.