BOSTON (CBS) – According to a new study published in JAMA, children conceived through IVF using frozen embryos may be at higher risk of developing cancer.
Researchers looked at more than a million children born in Denmark between 1996 and 2012. They found that children born after frozen embryo transfer were at more than double the risk of developing childhood cancer, like leukemia, than babies born to fertile women.
Babies born through other fertility treatments, like IVF using fresh embryos and treatment with clomiphene (Clomid), were not associated with an elevated cancer risk.
It is important to remember that childhood cancer is rare, so even a doubling of that risk is still a small risk.
