WAKEFIELD (CBS) — Police said a man was killed while working with a tree company in Wakefield. The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Wakefield Police and Fire responded to Greenwood Street at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a man who had been seriously injured while performing work for an independent tree company in a wooded area at a residence,” a police statement said.
It is unclear what caused the accident.
The man’s identity is not being released at this time.
