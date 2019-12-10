Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – An alarming hoax sent police to several addresses in Wakefield early Tuesday morning. Police say the caller claimed there was a shooting inside a home and the suspect was holding someone hostage.
State and local police quickly responded, but found no victims.
WBZ-TV cameras captured a large police presence near Elm Street. Police say they searched two different addresses in town.
It’s unclear who made the phone call and why, and whether that person will face any charges.
State Police say they are continuing to investigate.
