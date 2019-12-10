WORCESTER (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman in Worcester died after she was shot early Tuesday. Police said 37-year-old Djarflo Irving was arrested and will face manslaughter and firearms charges in connection with the shooting.
Officers responded to a building on Oread Street around 1:20 a.m. The woman was found inside. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
Family members are identifying the victim as Suheill Ortiz.
Zuleimy Ortiz, Suheill’s sister, said they were together when she was shot. Her sister “was a good person. She would make people feel happy, make me feel happy,” she said.
Ortiz’s aunt and uncle told WBZ-TV she and her sister were visiting friends at the boarding house and at one point a man pulled out a gun.
“Supposably it was an accident. But still, when you put your finger on the trigger it’s because you want to hurt somebody,” said aunt Iris Ortiz.
The building’s landlord said the woman was on the second floor when the police were called.
Neighbors were woken up by the commotion. “I looked up and there was blue flashing lights. So I got up off my bed, I looked out the window, and there was a bunch of cruisers up on both sides,” said Pamela Williams.
Irving is expected to appear in Worcester District Court on Wednesday for his arraignment.
You must log in to post a comment.