BEVERLY (CBS) – Community members are invited to a candle light vigil Tuesday night in memory of Pete Frates, who died after a battle with ALS.
The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. in Pete’s Park on Middlebury Lane in Frates’ hometown of Beverly. The park was rededicated in Frates’ honor last year, hailed as “A Place For All.”
“In this time of heartache and loss, let us all come together as a community to shine our light and love on Pete’s family,” the event organizer wrote.
Visitors are asked to enter the park through Emerson Circle or Middlebury Lane.
Frates, inspiration behind the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for ALS research.
A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill. Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the St. John’s Preparatory School’s Wellness Center in Danvers.
