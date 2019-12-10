Report: NFL 'Inclined To Believe' Patriots' Explanation On Bengals Video, Resolution Could Come SoonThe Patriots explained Monday night why a production crew unknowingly broke a rule when filming the Bengals' sideline on Sunday. On Tuesday, it appears that the league is believing their story.

Report: Patriots' Video Focused On Bengals' Sideline For Eight Minutes, Belichick Claims No Knowledge Or InvolvementOn Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Patriots shot footage that focused on the Bengals' sideline for "about eight minutes."

Hurley: With 'Spygate II,' We're Going To Need To See The Video FootageEveryone is already firing off hot takes about the Patriots and the latest videotaping controversy. For this one to get cleared up, we're going to need to see that footage.

Gordon Hayward Shows No Rust In Return To Celtics LineupGordon Hayward made his early return to the Celtics lineup Monday night, and the forward showed no lingering effects of the bone he broke in his left hand last month.

Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Claims She Was Harassed By Patriots Fans On SundayBrittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, did not have much fun at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, despite Kansas City's victory over the Patriots.