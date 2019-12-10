BEVERLY (CBS) – Pete Frates’ hometown of Beverly is mourning the loss of the ALS advocate and inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge. In a show of support for the Frates family, who lost Pete on Monday, neighbors are hanging his jerseys outside their homes.
“Everyone wants to do something,” said neighbor Jay Brown. “We’re here for them.”
Brown had several colorful jerseys from the Pete Frates 5K. That annual run supports “Pete’s Park,” where a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Other homes on the street displayed Frates’ jersey from his days as captain of the Boston College baseball team.
A neighbor suggested the gesture as a tribute to the Frates family.
“Whatever little things we can do in their time of need and their time of crisis and pain,” Brown said. “Pete’s been such a pillar for the fight against ALS and just a wonderful human being.”
Frates’ funeral will be held Friday at St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill.
