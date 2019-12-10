Comments
NEW YORK (CBS) – The United States has seen a big rise in the number of Lyme disease cases. A new study finds that the number of Americans diagnosed with the illness more than doubled over the past decade.
Researchers at FAIR looked at private health insurance claims from 2007 to 2018. They found the biggest increase was in urban areas where claims for Lyme disease increased by more than 120%.
“Lyme disease is the nation’s predominant tick-borne disease, and it is growing,” FAIR said in its report.
Massachusetts was among the Top 10 states with the highest percentages of insurance claims for Lyme.
The infection is spread through tick bites and can affect joints, the nervous system and heart if it goes untreated.
