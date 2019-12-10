NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – Construction has started at New Hampshire’s Ice Castles. Workers over the past few days have been growing and harvesting icicles that will eventually reach heights of about 30 feet.
The attraction just outside of Lincoln is expected to open around New Year’s Day, depending on the weather.
“The team of ice artisans in New Hampshire will spend a combined 4,000 hours this season dripping, shaping, and hand-placing the icicles, while embedding the structures with color-changing LED lights to create a life-size fairy tale playground,” a spokeswoman for Ice Castles said in a statement.
Crews will harvest up to 10,000 icicles per day over the next few weeks.
The acre-sized location features “ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, and towers of cascading waterfalls.”
Tickets for adults are $16.99 from Monday to Thursday and $20.99 from Friday to Sunday. Children’s admissions is $11.99 from Monday to Thursday and $14.95 from Friday to Sunday.
Ice Castles has operated in New Hampshire for six years.
You must log in to post a comment.