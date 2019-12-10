BOSTON (CBS) — Despite a Patriots loss, a visit from Kansas City brought some good to a Boston nonprofit. Catie’s Closet is an organization that provides clothing and basic necessities to local students in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
On Saturday, they received a $10,000 donation GEHA, a company based outside of Kansas City.
“GEHA is traveling around the United States in order to help communities where they play,” explained Executive Director of Catie’s Closet Mickey Cockrell.
“Because we’re here in Boston for the Patriots-Chiefs game, we thought we would come out and help a nonprofit agency that also helps the community,” said Dianna Sleyster, the corporate social responsibility manager for GEHA.
“We had a great time today helping them sort the clothes for the needy children so we were so excited to be out here so that we could give back to the Boston area community,” said Sleyster.
The donation will go toward cold-weather gear. “This $10,000 is going to help BPS students in a big way,” said Cockrell.
She estimated it will help 2,000 students.
