BOSTON (CBS) – A car slammed into a Brockton business Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Belmont Street and Byron Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

Messoud Rachid, the owner of the EZ Food Mart was is grateful he was not there at the time. “I’m just lucky to be alive,” he said.

The building was heavily damaged because the car came to a stop inside. The Building Department was called to the scene to check for structural integrity.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad, so when I came in, I was surprised to see the car — all of the car is inside the store,” Rachid said, he was on his way to work when he got the call.

The crash happened about 20 minutes before the store was scheduled to open. Rachid said, had the crash happened just a little later, things could have been much worse.

“Yes, it’s very scary, especially [since] sometimes I have my wife and my kids with me. So it scares me a lot when I think about that.”

Rachid said the building was declared structurally sound, the hole just needs to be repaired. It will likely be four or five days before the store reopens. “It’s going to be a big loss for me, of course, plus the damages.”

Police said the 36-year-old woman driving the car told them she veered off the road when she was cut off by a truck. She was not seriously injured and climbed out of the back door, then waited for first responders.

The woman was sent to the hospital as a precaution.