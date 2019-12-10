



BOSTON (CBS) — Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, did not have much fun at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, despite Kansas City’s victory over the Patriots. It turns out Patriots fans weren’t very nice to her or Mahomes’ brother.

Matthews took to Twitter on Monday to air her grievances with Patriots fans, who she said harassed her and Mahomes’ brother throughout Sunday’s contest. Matthews said that Patriots fans recognized the duo immediately when they got to their seats, and the harassment got so bad that they were eventually moved by Gillette security.

“As soon as we sit down, drunk dude “hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them [expletive],” she Tweeted. “This shall be fun.”

Things did not get better throughout the game, as the Chiefs jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first half.

I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team? Some fans y’all are 😂🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud to stand up for football game?😲🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place 🙌🏼 that’s how you know it was bad🤔🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

Matthews and the Mahomes brothers had the last laugh, and it wasn’t just because of the seat upgrade. The Chiefs beat the Patriots to end New England’s 21-game home winning streak and capture the AFC West title.

And should these two teams meet again in the playoffs, Matthews won’t be deterred from returning to Gillette, as she noted in an Instagram victory lap following Sunday’s game.